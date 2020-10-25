UrduPoint.com
Bulgarian Prime Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 09:50 PM

Bulgarian Prime Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who has self-isolated after coming into contact with an infected government official, said on Sunday that he had also tested positive for COVID-19.

"Despite the fact that a regional medical inspection officially lifted the quarantine from me, I had already postponed all my meetings and future public events on Friday.

After two PCR tests, I have received a positive result today," the prime minister wrote on Facebook.

Borissov added that he felt "general discomfort" and received treatment at home.

Bulgaria has reported 1,043 new COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, 37,562 infections have been confirmed in Bulgaria, with 1,084 deaths.

