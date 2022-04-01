UrduPoint.com

Bulgarian Prosecution Accuses Russian Diplomat Of Espionage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Bulgarian Prosecution Accuses Russian Diplomat of Espionage

The Bulgarian prosecutor's office claimed on Friday that a Russian diplomat, whom the agency called the "first secretary" of the embassy without disclosing their name, was engaged in "intelligence activities."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The Bulgarian prosecutor's office claimed on Friday that a Russian diplomat, whom the agency called the "first secretary" of the embassy without disclosing their name, was engaged in "intelligence activities."

"In the course of the investigation it was established that an individual enjoying diplomatic immunity had been carrying out unregulated intelligence activities in the form of gathering information of national importance, presumably in the interests of another country. He was accredited as 'first secretary' at the Embassy of the Russian Federation," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It further alleged that the evidence suggests a violation of Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Bulgarian Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev informed the country's foreign minister, Teodora Genchovska, of the data "collected during the investigation of a possible offense." He urged Genchovska to take action under foreign ministry jurisdiction.

Earlier on Friday, the head of the Bulgarian State Agency for National Security (SANS), Plamen Tonchev, said that Bulgaria would soon declare several more Russian diplomats personae non gratae. Tonchev made the statement after the Bulgarian Specialized Prosecutor's Office announced launching an investigation involving two SANS employees and a ministry official on suspicion of "spying for Russia."

On March 18, ten Russian diplomats were declared personae non gratae in Bulgaria. Moscow has vowed to respond in kind.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Immunity Vienna Bulgaria March

Recent Stories

7 die, 3 injured in Kuchi road accident

7 die, 3 injured in Kuchi road accident

15 minutes ago
 Yemen's warring parties agree to 2-month truce: UN ..

Yemen's warring parties agree to 2-month truce: UN envoy

16 minutes ago
 Stocks wobble as solid US jobs data points to rate ..

Stocks wobble as solid US jobs data points to rate hike

16 minutes ago
 Govt pursuing an independent foreign policy: Ali M ..

Govt pursuing an independent foreign policy: Ali Muhammad

16 minutes ago
 UN Under-Secretary-General to Visit Moscow, Kiev t ..

UN Under-Secretary-General to Visit Moscow, Kiev to Discuss Ukraine Situation - ..

16 minutes ago
 Algerian President Establishes Supreme Council for ..

Algerian President Establishes Supreme Council for Energy - Reports

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.