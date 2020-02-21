Bulgarian Prosecution Reveals Names of Three Russians Accused of 2015 Attempted Murder

The Bulgarian prosecution revealed on Friday the names of three Russians accused of attempting to kill Bulgarian nationals five years ago, also saying the Russians used different documents with fake data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Bulgarian prosecution revealed on Friday the Names of three Russians accused of attempting to kill Bulgarian nationals five years ago, also saying the Russians used different documents with fake data.

The prosecution accuses the three Russians of conducting an assassination attempt on Bulgarian nationals the owner of an arms manufacturer, his son, and a company executive in the spring of 2015, through poisoning them with some unidentified organic phosphorus agent. The names of the alleged offenders have not been revealed until now.

"The Sofia city prosecution has filed charges in absentia against three Russian nationals Sergey Viktorovich Pavlov, Sergey Vyacheslavovich Fedotov and Georgiy Gorshkov," the prosecution said in a press release.

According to the press release, its has become clear, as a result of the probe, that the three Russians have been using different "international passports" with fake data during many years. The Bulgarian prosecution believes all of them are now living in Moscow.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria told Sputnik it had not received any official request or notification on the matter from Sofia.

"The embassy has not received any official request regarding these citizens," the embassy said.

For each of the accused Russians, a European arrest warrant, a request for international search for detention and subsequent extradition, and a Red Notice of the Interpol have been issued.