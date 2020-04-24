UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Prosecutors Charge 3 People Over Attack On Investigative Journalist - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:04 PM

Bulgarian Prosecutors Charge 3 People Over Attack on Investigative Journalist - Reports

Three people have been charged in connection with a recent attack on Bulgarian investigative journalist Slavi Angelov, known for his articles about organized crime, national media reported on Friday, citing Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Three people have been charged in connection with a recent attack on Bulgarian investigative journalist Slavi Angelov, known for his articles about organized crime, national media reported on Friday, citing Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev.

On Thursday, Bulgarian national media reported, citing Geshev, that arrests were made as a result of a special operation in the capital of Sofia in connection with the case.

According to The Sofia Globe newspaper, the three people accused of carrying out the physical assault on the journalist, also faced other charges, including participation in a criminal group and the possession of illegal narcotics. They were hiding abroad after the incident.

The leading theory, according to prosecutors, is that the incident was connected with Angelov's work as an investigative journalist, and the crime was committed by people who wanted to destabilize the situation in the country, the newspaper reported.

The prosecutor general refused to reveal the identities of the accused but said that they were involved in sports, the newspaper added.

Angelov, the editor-in-chief of Bulgaria's weekly 168 Chasa, was seriously beaten by masked men armed with metal bars near his apartment in central Sofia late on March 17. As a result, the journalist was hospitalized with serious injuries to his leg and face. Back then, police raised suspicions that the assault was linked to his journalistic activities.

Related Topics

Attack Police Sports Sofia Bulgaria March Criminals Media

Recent Stories

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

6 minutes ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

2 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

2 hours ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

2 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announces ..

2 hours ago

UVAS tops among Pakistani universities in Times Hi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.