Bulgarian Prosecutors Charge 3 People Over Attack on Investigative Journalist - Reports

Three people have been charged in connection with a recent attack on Bulgarian investigative journalist Slavi Angelov, known for his articles about organized crime, national media reported on Friday, citing Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Three people have been charged in connection with a recent attack on Bulgarian investigative journalist Slavi Angelov, known for his articles about organized crime, national media reported on Friday, citing Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev.

On Thursday, Bulgarian national media reported, citing Geshev, that arrests were made as a result of a special operation in the capital of Sofia in connection with the case.

According to The Sofia Globe newspaper, the three people accused of carrying out the physical assault on the journalist, also faced other charges, including participation in a criminal group and the possession of illegal narcotics. They were hiding abroad after the incident.

The leading theory, according to prosecutors, is that the incident was connected with Angelov's work as an investigative journalist, and the crime was committed by people who wanted to destabilize the situation in the country, the newspaper reported.

The prosecutor general refused to reveal the identities of the accused but said that they were involved in sports, the newspaper added.

Angelov, the editor-in-chief of Bulgaria's weekly 168 Chasa, was seriously beaten by masked men armed with metal bars near his apartment in central Sofia late on March 17. As a result, the journalist was hospitalized with serious injuries to his leg and face. Back then, police raised suspicions that the assault was linked to his journalistic activities.