Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:49 PM

Bulgarian Socialists File No-Confidence Motion Against Gov't for 5th Time - Chairwoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Bulgarian Socialist Party on Wednesday put forward parliamentary vote a motion of no confidence against the current government led by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov for the fifth time, party leader Korneliya Ninova said.

Since July 9, the country has been rocked by anti-government protests spearheaded by President Rumen Radev, who accuses Borissov's cabinet of corruption. The protests are said to have been triggered by the arrest of Radaev's two advisers, charged with abuse of influence and disclosure of state secrets.

"We have just filed the fifth motion of no confidence against the Boyko Borissov government because of corruption. I will remind you that the first motion, which launched the parliament's battle against the 'parallel state,' was also about corruption," Ninova said, according to the Focus news agency.

The socialists put forward the previous motion of no confidence in January over what it called the cabinet's failures in environment and water policies. That time the majority of lawmakers rejected the initiative.

