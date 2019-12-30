The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) introduced a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's government on Monday in wake of the continuing water crisis in the western city of Pernik, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) introduced a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's government on Monday in wake of the continuing water crisis in the western city of Pernik media reported.

According to BSP leader Kornelia Ninova, approximately half a million Bulgarians are suffering from water shortages.

Ninova labeled the situation a genocide, adding that a no-confidence vote would be triggered in parliament as soon as the legislative body starts working in January, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Borissov visited Pernik on Monday and expressed hope that the city's water crisis would be promptly resolved, albeit without specifying an exact time frame.

Pernik has been facing water restrictions for over a month due to the main water reservoir being filled way below its capacity. The shortage is reportedly the outcome of mismanagement and the illegal rerouting of water.