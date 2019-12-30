UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Socialists To Trigger No-Confidence Motion In Gov't Amid Water Crisis - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 08:31 PM

Bulgarian Socialists to Trigger No-Confidence Motion in Gov't Amid Water Crisis - Reports

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) introduced a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's government on Monday in wake of the continuing water crisis in the western city of Pernik, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) introduced a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's government on Monday in wake of the continuing water crisis in the western city of Pernik, media reported.

According to BSP leader Kornelia Ninova, approximately half a million Bulgarians are suffering from water shortages.

Ninova labeled the situation a genocide, adding that a no-confidence vote would be triggered in parliament as soon as the legislative body starts working in January, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Borissov visited Pernik on Monday and expressed hope that the city's water crisis would be promptly resolved, albeit without specifying an exact time frame.

Pernik has been facing water restrictions for over a month due to the main water reservoir being filled way below its capacity. The shortage is reportedly the outcome of mismanagement and the illegal rerouting of water.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Water Parliament Vote Pernik January Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai International Sports Conference and Dubai Gl ..

15 minutes ago

Expats played important role to keep Kashmir issue ..

17 minutes ago

YSR hosts 11th "I Own Pakistan Conference" at Kara ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Eye Camp At Gujjo, ..

27 minutes ago

Turkish Parliament Receives Request From Libya's G ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Life Expectancy Rose by 6 Months to 73.4 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.