Bulgarian Specialist Says New UK Strain of COVID-19 Detected in Bulgaria Back in April

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The strain of COVID-19 that was recently detected in the United Kingdom was confirmed in Bulgaria back in April, Bulgarian pulmonologist Alexander Simidchev said Tuesday.

"This [mutated] virus was detected at the national laboratory on AIDS that conducts sequencing of various viral strains, back in April by Bulgarian specialists.

Currently this virus is spreading through England," Simidchev told the Bulgarian National Radio.

Last week, London announced the discovery of a new SARS-CoV-2 strain that is 70 percent more transmissible than other coronavirus variants.