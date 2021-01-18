Bulgarian Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Antibodies to COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) A newborn in the Bulgarian city of Pazardzhik was found to have antibodies to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, media reported on Monday.

The baby's mother had earlier been admitted to a city hospital with COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever and coughing, according to public outlet Radio Bulgaria.

She tested positive for the coronavirus.

Doctors performed a caesarian section after it was found that the illness had caused placental changes and fetal growth was affected. The baby is in good health and will continue to be monitored after discharge.

In November, a woman in Singapore gave birth to a child with antibodies after having survived COVID-19 in March.