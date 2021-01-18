UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Woman Gives Birth To Baby With Antibodies To COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Bulgarian Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Antibodies to COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) A newborn in the Bulgarian city of Pazardzhik was found to have antibodies to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, media reported on Monday.

The baby's mother had earlier been admitted to a city hospital with COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever and coughing, according to public outlet Radio Bulgaria.

She tested positive for the coronavirus.

Doctors performed a caesarian section after it was found that the illness had caused placental changes and fetal growth was affected. The baby is in good health and will continue to be monitored after discharge.

In November, a woman in Singapore gave birth to a child with antibodies after having survived COVID-19 in March.

Related Topics

Singapore Bulgaria March November Women Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organises 20 awareness events in 4th ..

6 minutes ago

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

1 hour ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

1 hour ago

HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

1 hour ago

Saboor Aly complains about ‘Gora’ culture in s ..

1 hour ago

Update on Pakistan team

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.