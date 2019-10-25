Bulgarians Protest Against Chief Prosecutor Nominee - Reports

Bulgarians who are unhappy about the nomination of Deputy Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev for the head of the prosecutor's office took to the streets of Sofia on Friday in protest, media reported

Geshev's nomination was backed by the Supreme Judicial Council in a vote of 20-4 on Thursday despite concerns of his impartiality and the Democratic Bulgaria coalition's demands to reform the prosecutor's office and judicial council.

The coalition called for a demonstration outside the presidential office at 6:30 p.m. (15:30 GMT), the Sofia Globe news website reported.

President Rumen Radev has yet to approve Geshev's nomination for a seven-year term, which begins in January. He said he would look into it after returning from his trip to Japan.

Demonstrators reportedly blocked an intersection in central Sofia overnight before moving to the central square outside of the presidential office.