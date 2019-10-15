UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria's Borissov Demands National Football Union Head Resign Over England Match Scandal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:14 PM

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has demanded that the president of the Bulgarian Football Union (BFS) resign in the wake of racist incidents during a Euro 2020 qualifier match with England, the country's minister for youth and sports said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has demanded that the president of the Bulgarian Football Union (BFS) resign in the wake of racist incidents during a Euro 2020 qualifier match with England, the country's minister for youth and sports said on Tuesday.

On Monday, England beat Bulgaria 6:0 in the Euro 2020 qualifier match in Sofia. The game was, however, halted twice over the racist behavior of home fans, who chanted racial slurs and threw up Nazi salutes. Some of them also held up a shirt with the caption "No Respect," a reference to the equality and anti-racism campaign of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

"The prime minister called me immediately. Over the past four years, the Bulgarian government has done a lot for the development of Bulgarian football. After yesterday's incidents, the prime minister ordered that any relations with the football union, including those financial, be suspended until the resignation of Borislav Mikhailov as BFS head," Minister Krassen Kralev said, as quoted by Bulgaria's Topsport.bg.

The Football Association of England has already pledged to ask the UEFA to urgently investigate the abuse its players faced during the match.

