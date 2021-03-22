UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria's COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 12,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 03:17 PM

Bulgaria's COVID-19 death toll tops 12,000

Bulgaria's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 12,019 after 53 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, official data showed Monday

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Bulgaria's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 12,019 after 53 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, official data showed Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed infections rose by 943 to 303,423, according to the country's COVID-19 information portal.

During the same period, 534 people recovered from the disease, raising the country's total recoveries to 234,771.

The current numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive-care patients stood at 8,660 and 690 respectively.

Additionally, 2,358 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 368,905.

Related Topics

Same Bulgaria From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sohai Ali Abro ties knot with cricketer Shehzar Mo ..

13 minutes ago

MSF Hopes Syria Cross-Border Aid Mechanism Extende ..

4 minutes ago

CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of eviction notice se ..

4 minutes ago

Chairman PTA visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce and ..

4 minutes ago

JKNF felicitates Pakistan on national day

4 minutes ago

Officers directed to improve performance

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.