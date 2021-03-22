(@FahadShabbir)

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Bulgaria's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 12,019 after 53 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, official data showed Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed infections rose by 943 to 303,423, according to the country's COVID-19 information portal.

During the same period, 534 people recovered from the disease, raising the country's total recoveries to 234,771.

The current numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive-care patients stood at 8,660 and 690 respectively.

Additionally, 2,358 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 368,905.