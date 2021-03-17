(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Wednesday morning reported record high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive-care patients since the onset of the pandemic.

According to the ministry, 7,600 patients across the country are currently hospitalized, and the number of those treated in intensive care has risen to 612.

Meanwhile, 4,374 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 287,568, the ministry said.

The death toll in Bulgaria has risen to 11,579 after 107 new deaths were reported during the past 24 hours, it added.

Still, the government said the pandemic was "under control" on Monday.

The ministry also said that 4,287 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 345,994.

According to the latest data collated by the University of Oxford-based Our World in Data, cumulative COVID-19 vaccination doses administered per 100 people in Bulgaria are 4.92, ranking last in the European Union.