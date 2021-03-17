UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Hit New Record High

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:18 PM

Bulgaria's COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new record high

The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Wednesday morning reported record high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive-care patients since the onset of the pandemic

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Wednesday morning reported record high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive-care patients since the onset of the pandemic.

According to the ministry, 7,600 patients across the country are currently hospitalized, and the number of those treated in intensive care has risen to 612.

Meanwhile, 4,374 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 287,568, the ministry said.

The death toll in Bulgaria has risen to 11,579 after 107 new deaths were reported during the past 24 hours, it added.

Still, the government said the pandemic was "under control" on Monday.

The ministry also said that 4,287 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 345,994.

According to the latest data collated by the University of Oxford-based Our World in Data, cumulative COVID-19 vaccination doses administered per 100 people in Bulgaria are 4.92, ranking last in the European Union.

Related Topics

World European Union Bulgaria Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

6 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

6 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is happy over Riz Ahmed's nomination ..

11 minutes ago

Update on Covid-19 tests of men’s national team

17 minutes ago

Guardiola admits pressure to win Champions League ..

38 seconds ago

EU's Von Der Leyen Announces Launch of Bloc-Wide C ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.