SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Tuesday morning reported a daily record high of 106 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 1,771.

The previous daily record of 63 deaths was reported last Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the number of confirmed infections has reached 78,976, an increase of 3,816 over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 875 people have recovered from the disease, raising the total recovery number to 25,283, the ministry said.

Currently, 4,004 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 270 in intensive care units, it added.