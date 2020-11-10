UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria's Daily COVID-19 Deaths Exceed 100

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 02:49 PM

Bulgaria's daily COVID-19 deaths exceed 100

The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Tuesday morning reported a daily record high of 106 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 1,771

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Tuesday morning reported a daily record high of 106 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 1,771.

The previous daily record of 63 deaths was reported last Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the number of confirmed infections has reached 78,976, an increase of 3,816 over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 875 people have recovered from the disease, raising the total recovery number to 25,283, the ministry said.

Currently, 4,004 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 270 in intensive care units, it added.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded “Most Innovative ..

22 minutes ago

Mahmood-ur-Rasheed’s brother announces protest a ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council discuss cooperation with form ..

41 minutes ago

Corona second wave:Dist admin declares Labour Comp ..

1 second ago

Hong Kong shares end with more big gains

2 seconds ago

Senior Palestinian Official Erekat Dies Aged 65 Af ..

4 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.