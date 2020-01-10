UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria's Environment Minister Charged Over Water Crisis - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 08:05 PM

Bulgaria's Environment Minister Charged Over Water Crisis - Reports

Bulgarian Environment Minister Neno Dimov was charged with mismanagement on Friday over his role in a water crisis that hit the city of Pernik, media reported, citing the prosecution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Bulgarian Environment Minister Neno Dimov was charged with mismanagement on Friday over his role in a water crisis that hit the city of Pernik, media reported, citing the prosecution.

Dimov was arrested and questioned on Thursday and kept in custody overnight. He tendered his resignation on Friday. The Bulgarian prime minister said in a statement it had been accepted.

The prosecution's spokeswoman, Siika Mileva, said Dimov would stay in custody for 72 hours to prevent him from interfering with the probe or hiding evidence, according to Bulgaria's BTA news agency.

The 55-year-old is accused of issuing permits for the industrial use of Pernik's only fresh water reservoir from early 2018 to late 2019 as the city was running low on drinking water, a move that exacerbated the crisis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Water Pernik Bulgaria 2018 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

Shaheed Benazirabad Police nab 11940 outlaws durin ..

5 minutes ago

Station Commander visits Rawalpindi Chamber of Com ..

5 minutes ago

Peterhansel takes stage but Sainz retains Dakar le ..

5 minutes ago

Trophy, logo of KP U21 Games unveiled in Bannu Reg ..

5 minutes ago

Spanish Supreme Court Rules to Continue Criminal P ..

13 minutes ago

Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum kicks off ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.