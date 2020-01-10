Bulgarian Environment Minister Neno Dimov was charged with mismanagement on Friday over his role in a water crisis that hit the city of Pernik, media reported, citing the prosecution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Bulgarian Environment Minister Neno Dimov was charged with mismanagement on Friday over his role in a water crisis that hit the city of Pernik, media reported, citing the prosecution.

Dimov was arrested and questioned on Thursday and kept in custody overnight. He tendered his resignation on Friday. The Bulgarian prime minister said in a statement it had been accepted.

The prosecution's spokeswoman, Siika Mileva, said Dimov would stay in custody for 72 hours to prevent him from interfering with the probe or hiding evidence, according to Bulgaria's BTA news agency.

The 55-year-old is accused of issuing permits for the industrial use of Pernik's only fresh water reservoir from early 2018 to late 2019 as the city was running low on drinking water, a move that exacerbated the crisis.