SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Bulgaria's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 3.7 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2019, official data showed on Thursday.

According to the country's National Statistical Institute (NSI), GDP at current prices amounted to 31.48 billion BGN (17.72 billion U.S. Dollars).

Final consumption grew 4.9 percent and gross fixed capital formation went up 2.2 percent, while exports of goods and services advanced 0.4 percent and imports of goods and services dropped 1.7 percent, the NSI said.

In the second quarter of 2019, Bulgaria's GDP grew by 3.8 percent year on year, and in the first quarter of 2019, the figure was at 3.9 percent.