Bulgaria's Georgieva On Top In EU's IMF Vote, Opponent Accepts Result: Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 11:24 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ):The Bulgarian number two of the World Bank Kristalina Georgieva Friday emerged on top in a fractious vote to be the EU's candidate to head the IMF, and her rival former Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem has accepted the result, a source said.

Under the qualified majority system used in the vote of EU ministers, Georgieva won the support of 56 percent of EU countries representing 57 percent of the EU's population, added the source, who asked not to be named.

However the qualified majority voting rules mean an outright winner should have the support of at least 55 percent of the member states representing between them 65 percent of the EU's 500 million people.

EU finance ministers were to hold a telephone conference later Friday to discuss the outcome.

The managing director of the IMF goes to a European by convention but not rule. The EU fears too much division or hesitation may encourage support for candidates outside Europe.

"I congratulate Kristalina Georgieva with the outcome of todays European votes. I wish her the utmost success," Dijsselbloem wrote in a message on Twitter without saying more.

