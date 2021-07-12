MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Bulgaria's ruling GERB party maintains its narrow lead over the anti-establishment There is Such A People (ITN) party in the snap parliamentary elections, according to voting results from the Central Election Commission released after nearly 90 percent of the ballots had been counted.

With 89.14 percent of the votes processed, GERB is in the lead with 24.01 percent, while There is Such A People is second with 23.48 percent, the commission said.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party is third with 13.65 percent. It is followed by Democratic Bulgaria with 12.

6 percent of the votes, Movement for Rights and Freedoms with 10.61 percent, and Stand Up! Mafia Out! with 5.04 percent.

Earlier results, released after about 76 percent of the ballots had been processed, showed that GERB and ITN were neck and neck with 23.94 percent and 23.59 percent, respectively.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Bulgaria on Sunday, with 15 parties and eight coalitions having taken part. The previous legislative elections in Bulgaria were held in April, when Former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's GERB party won with more than 26 percent, but failed to form a government.