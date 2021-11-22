MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Incumbent Bulgarian President Rumen Radev maintains his lead in the second round of the presidential election with 66.69 percent of the votes, the Central Election Commission said after processing nearly all of the ballots.

Atanas Gerdzhikov, representing the center-right party GERB, has 31.83 percent, the commission said with 99.7 percent of the ballots processed.

After nearly 70 percent of the ballots were processed, the election commission said that Radev was ahead with 66.57 percent, while Gerdzhikov had 31.96 percent.

The turnout at the Sunday runoff was 24.

12 percent, according to the Central Election Commission

Gerdzhikov accepted his defeat after the release of exit poll results on Sunday, which showed that Radev had 64.5 percent of the votes.

Polling stations for the runoff presidential vote opened across Bulgaria at 7 a.m. on Sunday (05:00 GMT). The Bulgarian interior ministry said that no serious incidents had taken place the night before.

The first round of Bulgaria's presidential election was held on November 14, when none of the 23 candidates managed to get over 50 percent of the votes. Radev won 49.42 percent of the votes, while Gerdzhikov got 22.83 percent.