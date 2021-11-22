(@imziishan)

The incumbent President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, won the second round of presidential elections with 66.72% of the vote, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said after processing 100% of the ballots

Radev's running mate, Ilyana Yotova, will take the post of vice-president.

Radev's rival in the presidential race, the rector of Sofia University Anastas Gerdzhikov, according to the CEC, gained 31.80% with the total voter turnout 24.12%.