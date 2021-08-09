UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria's Interior Minister Candidate Iliev May Lose Post Over Close Ties To Barbados

Bulgaria's Socialists will support the government line-up proposed by the country's largest political grouping There is Such A People (ITN) only if it withdraws its candidate for deputy prime minister and minister of interior, Petar Iliev, due to his close ties with Barbados, media reported on Monday

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev tasked the ITN party, which narrowly won snap parliamentary elections last month, with forming a new government in an attempt to put an end to the protracted political crisis with different political forces having already made three unsuccessful attempts to form a coalition government. The ITP proposed businessman Plamen Nikolov as the next prime minister and lawyer Iliev as deputy prime minister and interior minister.

Socialists have disagreed with Iliev's candidacy as he is also an honorary consul of Barbados in Bulgaria, the BNR radio broadcaster reported. The lawmakers, in particular, question which country's interests Iliev would defend once in the Bulgarian government, claiming he would opt for the Caribbean island due to his written commitments.

The leader of the parliamentary group of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Korneliya Ninova, confirmed on Monday that her faction would not back the proposed government line-up, including the lawyer, noting his candidacy is the only one socialists object to, the broadcaster added.

