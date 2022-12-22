UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP Agreed On Fuel Supply With US, French Companies - Energy Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP Agreed on Fuel Supply With US, French Companies - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Bulgaria's Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), built by Soviet specialists, will sign agreements on nuclear fuel supply with US company Westinghouse and France's Framatome, the Bulgarian Energy Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the contract between the Kozloduy NPP and Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB for the supply of fresh nuclear fuel for the 5th power unit of the NPP will be signed Thursday.

"The agreement was concluded in pursuance of a program to diversify fuel supplies, in accordance with the decision of the People's Assembly (parliament) to speed up the search for an alternative supplier," the Energy Ministry said.

As part of the diversification program, a similar agreement is being drafted with French company Framatome for the supply of fuel for the 6th power unit, the ministry said.

