Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The great survivor of Bulgarian politics, veteran Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, is facing one of the toughest crises of his premiership as anti-corruption protesters vow to keep up a nightly series of demonstrations.

Dealing with the protests is yet another high-wire act for Borisov after more than a decade spent placating different forces at the top of Bulgarian politics.

On Tuesday the action will shift to parliament where the opposition is putting forward a no-confidence motion against him.

While Borisov's conservative GERB party and its allies are expected to muster the votes to safeguard him, the protests against perceived favouritism towards the country's powerful oligarchs have exposed a deep anger and thirst for change, particularly among young Bulgarians.

A former firefighter and bodyguard with a black belt in karate and a carefully cultivated "man of the people" persona, 61-year-old Borisov has sat out crises before.

First elected in 2009, his first term ended early after a previous wave of street protests but despite brief spells in opposition, he has continued to dominate Bulgarian politics.

"Borisov has an enormous talent for maintaining political balance," according to Parvan Simeonov, Bulgaria director at Gallup International.

"And his plain-speaking is appreciated by many Bulgarians," he adds.

Borisov has even gone so far as to declare to the electorate: "I'm simple, you're simple, that's why we get along so well."