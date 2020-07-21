The great survivor of Bulgarian politics, veteran Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, is facing down one of the toughest crises of his premiership as a wave of anti-corruption protests exposes the depth of citizens' frustrations

Dealing with the demonstrations is yet another high-wire act for Borisov after more than a decade spent placating different forces at the top of Bulgarian politics.

On Tuesday Borisov survived a no-confidence motion in parliament brought by the opposition Socialists as his conservative GERB party and its allies rallied to his defence.

But the protests against perceived favouritism towards the country's powerful oligarchs have laid bare a deep anger and thirst for change, particularly among young Bulgarians, and have forced him to promise changes in the government line-up.

A former firefighter and bodyguard with a black belt in karate and a carefully cultivated "man of the people" persona, 61-year-old Borisov has sat out crises before.

First elected in 2009, his first term ended early after a previous wave of street protests but despite brief spells in opposition, he has continued to dominate Bulgarian politics.

"Borisov has an enormous talent for maintaining political balance," according to Parvan Simeonov, Bulgaria director at Gallup International.

"And his plain-speaking is appreciated by many Bulgarians," he adds.

Borisov has even gone so far as to declare to the electorate: "I'm simple, you're simple, that's why we get along so well."