SOFIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Bulgaria's We Continue the Change party held a narrow lead in parliamentary elections with 99.5% of ballots counted, the Central Election Commission said on Monday.

The weeks-old centrist party had 25.7% of the vote in Sunday's race for the 240-seat legislature against the center-right GERB's 22.8%.

The party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was followed by the pro-Turkish Movement for Rights and Freedoms at 12.9%, the Socialists at 10.3%, and There is Such a People at 9.5%.

Two other parties that cleared the 4% threshold were the liberal Democratic Bulgaria at 6.3% and the nationalist Revival at 4.9%.

The elections saw an all-time low turnout of less than 40%. They follow two inconclusive ballots in April and July.