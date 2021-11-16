Bulgaria's New Centrist Party Takes Lead In Legislative Polls
Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 12:40 AM
SOFIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Bulgaria's We Continue the Change party held a narrow lead in parliamentary elections with 99.5% of ballots counted, the Central Election Commission said on Monday.
The weeks-old centrist party had 25.7% of the vote in Sunday's race for the 240-seat legislature against the center-right GERB's 22.8%.
The party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was followed by the pro-Turkish Movement for Rights and Freedoms at 12.9%, the Socialists at 10.3%, and There is Such a People at 9.5%.
Two other parties that cleared the 4% threshold were the liberal Democratic Bulgaria at 6.3% and the nationalist Revival at 4.9%.
The elections saw an all-time low turnout of less than 40%. They follow two inconclusive ballots in April and July.