Bulgaria's New Government Faces Mass Resignations Of Governors - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 09:53 PM

The governors of all regions of Bulgaria, as well as their deputies, have tendered resignations, with the country's government saying the situation is unprecedented, Bulgarian National Television reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) The governors of all regions of Bulgaria, as well as their deputies, have tendered resignations, with the country's government saying the situation is unprecedented, Bulgarian National Television reports.

The governors were appointed by the caretaker government, which resigned on June 6. The districts' leaders say they are stepping down either due to political differences with the new Council of Ministers or for personal reasons.

The Bulgarian government characterized the situation as unprecedented and casting doubt on the capabilities of the executive power to fulfill its obligations.

The resignations will be considered in stages, with the Council of Ministers making decisions concerning each of them. Until then, all the governors must continue to carry out their duties.

On June 6, the Bulgarian parliament approved the new government led by physicist and chemist Nikolai Denkov and former European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel on rotational basis.

