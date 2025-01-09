Madonna di Campiglio, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Albert Popov claimed his first ever victory in the alpine skiing World Cup after surprising the field in Wednesday's slalom in Madonna di Campiglio.

Bulgaria's Popov clocked a combined time of one minute and 45.22 seconds over two runs in northern Italy and became a surprise winner, 0.44sec ahead of slalom title contender Loic Meillard with Croatia's Samuel Kolega completing the podium.

The 27-year-old Popov roared with joy when Atle Lie McGrath, who had led after the day's first run, failed to finish his second and threw away a bid for a first World Cup win in nearly three years.

The win was just the second podium finish of Popov's 10-year career on the World Cup circuit.

Second place was enough for Switzerland's Meillard to move top of the slalom standings on 325 points, 10 ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen.

Norway's Kristoffersen is gunning for a fourth World Cup slalom crown but finished fifth on Wednesday, 0.74sec off the pace after two underwhelming runs.

Olympic slalom champion Clement Noel was one of a clutch of contenders flummoxed by a tricky piste and failed to finish his first run.

The 27-year-old only lasted 10 seconds, continuing his recent troubles after a perfect start to the slalom season.

Noel, who is 85 points behind Meillard in the slalom standings, began the season with two wins from two in the discipline but was then sidelined by an ankle injury at Val d'Isere last month.