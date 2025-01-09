Bulgaria's Popov Claims First World Cup Win In Madonna Di Campiglio Slalom
Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 10:20 AM
Madonna di Campiglio, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Albert Popov claimed his first ever victory in the alpine skiing World Cup after surprising the field in Wednesday's slalom in Madonna di Campiglio.
Bulgaria's Popov clocked a combined time of one minute and 45.22 seconds over two runs in northern Italy and became a surprise winner, 0.44sec ahead of slalom title contender Loic Meillard with Croatia's Samuel Kolega completing the podium.
The 27-year-old Popov roared with joy when Atle Lie McGrath, who had led after the day's first run, failed to finish his second and threw away a bid for a first World Cup win in nearly three years.
The win was just the second podium finish of Popov's 10-year career on the World Cup circuit.
Second place was enough for Switzerland's Meillard to move top of the slalom standings on 325 points, 10 ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen.
Norway's Kristoffersen is gunning for a fourth World Cup slalom crown but finished fifth on Wednesday, 0.74sec off the pace after two underwhelming runs.
Olympic slalom champion Clement Noel was one of a clutch of contenders flummoxed by a tricky piste and failed to finish his first run.
The 27-year-old only lasted 10 seconds, continuing his recent troubles after a perfect start to the slalom season.
Noel, who is 85 points behind Meillard in the slalom standings, began the season with two wins from two in the discipline but was then sidelined by an ankle injury at Val d'Isere last month.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025
Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum
EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France
Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge
Poor visibility warning
Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable Green Building Concept
Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on January 22
Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot
Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council
JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political party before coming AJK's LB elec ..
Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdown on NGOs
More Stories From World
-
Bulgaria's Popov claims first World Cup win in Madonna di Campiglio slalom1 minute ago
-
'We have lost everything': Despair in the Los Angeles fires11 minutes ago
-
Disaster-hit Chilean park sows seeds of fire resistance2 hours ago
-
Australia recall McSweeney for Sri Lanka Tests, Connolly set for debut2 hours ago
-
Political chess or true beliefs? Zuckerberg's surprise Trump pivot8 hours ago
-
Meta ending fact-checks 'bad for democracy': Brazil9 hours ago
-
France voices 'concern' over halt to Meta's US fact-checking9 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table9 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership results9 hours ago
-
Gunfire heard near presidency in Chad capital: AFP9 hours ago
-
Venezuela opposition decry crackdown before Maduro swearing-in9 hours ago
-
UN warns against 'missteps' that could endanger Syria transition9 hours ago