Sofia, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Bulgaria's population has declined sharply over the past ten years and was down to 6.5 million people at the end of 2021, early data from a population census showed Thursday.

A total of 6,520,314 people lived in the European Union's poorest member state in September 2021, compared to the 7,364,570 people recorded in the previous census in 2011, according to early estimates by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Like in other Balkan countries, Bulgaria's population has been steadily decreasing ever since the fall of communism in 1989 when close to 8.5 million people lived in the country.

This is however the biggest drop recorded so far for a ten-year period in Bulgaria -- by more than 844,000 people or 11.5 percent.

The decrease was due in equal parts to a higher number of deaths compared to births and to migration, the NSI said.

Bulgarians are getting older, initial estimates showed, with over-65s now making up almost 24 percent of the total population, up more than 5 percentage points from ten years ago.

Rural flight has also continued over the past decade, they indicated, with more than 74 percent of the population living in some 527 cities and towns, up from 72.5 percent in 2011.

A little under 26 percent of the population lived in the country's 5,000 villages in late 2021, down from 27.5 percent ten years earlier.

The capital Sofia remained the biggest region and the only one which registered growth -- its population had increased by more than 14 percent in ten years to 1.48 million people in 2021.

The final census data is expected to be released in mid-2022.