UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria's Population Falls Sharply In Decade: Early Census

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Bulgaria's population falls sharply in decade: early census

Bulgaria's population has declined sharply over the past ten years and was down to 6.5 million people at the end of 2021, early data from a population census showed Thursday

Sofia, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Bulgaria's population has declined sharply over the past ten years and was down to 6.5 million people at the end of 2021, early data from a population census showed Thursday.

A total of 6,520,314 people lived in the European Union's poorest member state in September 2021, compared to the 7,364,570 people recorded in the previous census in 2011, according to early estimates by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Like in other Balkan countries, Bulgaria's population has been steadily decreasing ever since the fall of communism in 1989 when close to 8.5 million people lived in the country.

This is however the biggest drop recorded so far for a ten-year period in Bulgaria -- by more than 844,000 people or 11.5 percent.

The decrease was due in equal parts to a higher number of deaths compared to births and to migration, the NSI said.

Bulgarians are getting older, initial estimates showed, with over-65s now making up almost 24 percent of the total population, up more than 5 percentage points from ten years ago.

Rural flight has also continued over the past decade, they indicated, with more than 74 percent of the population living in some 527 cities and towns, up from 72.5 percent in 2011.

A little under 26 percent of the population lived in the country's 5,000 villages in late 2021, down from 27.5 percent ten years earlier.

The capital Sofia remained the biggest region and the only one which registered growth -- its population had increased by more than 14 percent in ten years to 1.48 million people in 2021.

The final census data is expected to be released in mid-2022.

Related Topics

European Union Sofia Bulgaria September From Million

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer o ..

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer of the Year award

23 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market 6 Jan 2022

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market 6 Jan 2022

39 seconds ago
 First Russian CSTO Peacekeeping Contingent Deliver ..

First Russian CSTO Peacekeeping Contingent Delivered to Kazakhstan - Defense Min ..

40 seconds ago
 Biden Says Trump Not Just Former President, But De ..

Biden Says Trump Not Just Former President, But Defeated Former President

42 seconds ago
 US Jobless Filings Down Almost 75% for 2021 - Labo ..

US Jobless Filings Down Almost 75% for 2021 - Labor Dept.

44 seconds ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Entrusts Foreign Minister ..

Japanese Prime Minister Entrusts Foreign Minister to Raise Issue of COVID-19 on ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.