ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Incumbent Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is in the lead in the second round of the presidential election with 65.7 percent of the votes, the Central Election Commission said after processing about 30 percent of the ballots.

Atanas Gerdzhikov, representing the center-right party GERB has 32.86 percent, the commission said with 29.85 percent of the ballots processed.

Earlier, an exit poll conducted by the independent sociological agency Trend showed that Radev had 64.5 percent of the votes.