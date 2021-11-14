Bulgaria's Radev Leading In Country's Presidential Election With 49.5% Of Vote - Exit Poll
Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 11:30 PM
SOFIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is leading in the country's presidential election with 49.5% of the vote, according to an exit poll by the Market Links polling agency.
Radev is followed by Atanas Gerdzhikov with 26.5%.
If Radev fails to win over 50% of the vote, a runoff election will take place on November 21.
Meanwhile, the right-wing GERB-SDS coalition is in the lead in the parliamentary election with 24.8% of the vote, followed by the We Continue the Change party with 24.1%, according to an exit poll by Alpha Research.
The Bulgarian Socialist Party is running third with 13.7% of the vote.