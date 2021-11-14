UrduPoint.com

SOFIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is leading in the country's presidential election with 49.5% of the vote, according to an exit poll by the Market Links polling agency.

Radev is followed by Atanas Gerdzhikov with 26.5%.

If Radev fails to win over 50% of the vote, a runoff election will take place on November 21.

Meanwhile, the right-wing GERB-SDS coalition is in the lead in the parliamentary election with 24.8% of the vote, followed by the We Continue the Change party with 24.1%, according to an exit poll by Alpha Research.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party is running third with 13.7% of the vote.

