UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria's Radev Leading In Presidential Election With Over 45% - Commission

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:20 AM

Bulgaria's Radev Leading in Presidential Election With Over 45% - Commission

SOFIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has 45.58 percent of the votes in the Sunday election, the Central Election Commission said after processing over 10 percent of the ballots.

Mustafa Karadayi of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) party has 20 percent. Atanas Gerdzhikov, representing the center-right party GERB has 24 percent.

Meanwhile, the We Continue the Change party is in the lead in the parliamentary election with 24.86 percent, followed by MRF with 20.84 percent. The right-wing GERB-SDS coalition is third with 18.45 percent.

Earlier, an exit poll conducted by the Market Links polling agency showed that Radev had 49.5 percent, while Gerdzhikov had 26.5 percent. A Gallup International Balkans exit poll had Radev with 50 percent and Gerdzhikov with 24 percent of the votes.

If Radev fails to win over 50 percent of the votes, a runoff election will take place on November 21.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Lead Gallup November Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th November 2021

8 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of Al Azhar

9 hours ago
 Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 t ..

Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 to shape future of manufacturin ..

10 hours ago
 Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Dire ..

Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Director

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local New ..

Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local News Networks Forum on Nov 25

10 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean ..

UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean counterparts

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.