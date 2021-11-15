SOFIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has 45.58 percent of the votes in the Sunday election, the Central Election Commission said after processing over 10 percent of the ballots.

Mustafa Karadayi of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) party has 20 percent. Atanas Gerdzhikov, representing the center-right party GERB has 24 percent.

Meanwhile, the We Continue the Change party is in the lead in the parliamentary election with 24.86 percent, followed by MRF with 20.84 percent. The right-wing GERB-SDS coalition is third with 18.45 percent.

Earlier, an exit poll conducted by the Market Links polling agency showed that Radev had 49.5 percent, while Gerdzhikov had 26.5 percent. A Gallup International Balkans exit poll had Radev with 50 percent and Gerdzhikov with 24 percent of the votes.

If Radev fails to win over 50 percent of the votes, a runoff election will take place on November 21.