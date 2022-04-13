Bulgaria's road repair workers have blocked major highways throughout the country, as well as roads near the parliament building in Sofia, expressing protest and demanding delayed payment for their work, the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Bulgaria's road repair workers have blocked major highways throughout the country, as well as roads near the parliament building in Sofia, expressing protest and demanding delayed payment for their work, the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reported on Wednesday.

The protesters chanted "Resign!" and "Pay us now!," demanding payments which had not been paid in full in 2021, the broadcaster reported.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said that on April 14 the parliament will approve payment of a half of the debt, $324,8 million, with the remaining money to be paid after the parliamentary committee verifies the amount of completed works.

In October 2021, about 2,000 protesting road workers blocked streets in central Sofia after the failure of negotiations between trade unions and the Bulgarian government. The workers demanded new contracts, improvement of working conditions, and payment of salary arrears.