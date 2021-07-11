MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Bulgaria's center-right GERB party took the lead in Sunday's parliamentary elections, according to an exit poll published after voting closed in the Balkan country.

Six of the running 15 parties appeared to make it into the 240-seat legislature, a Gallup International poll showed. A party needs to win at least 121 seats for a majority.

GERB was predicted to win 22.1% of the vote, followed closely by the new There Is Such a People (ITN) party at 21.5%. The leftist Coalition for Bulgaria (BSPzB) came third with 15.1%.

The green liberal Democratic Bulgaria (DB) coalition was a close fourth with 13.7% of the vote. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) looked to win 12%, while Stand Up! Mafia, Get Out! (ISMV) brought up the rear with 4.8%.