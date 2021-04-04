(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Bulgaria's ruling GERB party is winning the parliamentary elections with some 25 percent of the vote, Bulgarian National Television reported, citing exit poll data.

The broadcaster added that seven parties in total were set to enter parliament.

The previous legislative elections in Bulgaria were held in March 2017. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's pro-EU conservative GERB party secured a victory with 33.54 percent of the vote, followed by the Bulgarian Socialist Party with 27.93 percent.