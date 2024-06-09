Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Bulgarians started voting on Sunday for a sixth time in three years, with hopes for change expected to be quashed in the Balkan country.

As support for a reformist coalition has plunged, former prime minister Boyko Borisov's conservative GERB party looks set to emerge strengthened as the major political player in the EU's poorest member.

After massive anti-corruption protests in 2020 brought down Borisov following close to a decade in power, GERB is however expected to continue to struggle to find partners to govern, with analysts seeing high chances for yet another snap election in the autumn.

Amid the worst instability since the end of communism, reforms necessary to unlock EU funding and integrate fully into the Schengen area of free movement could be delayed further, according to Mario Bikarski, senior Eastern and Central Europe analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.