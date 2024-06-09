Bulgaria's Sixth Vote In Three Years Set To Quash Hopes For Change
Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Bulgarians started voting on Sunday for a sixth time in three years, with hopes for change expected to be quashed in the Balkan country.
As support for a reformist coalition has plunged, former prime minister Boyko Borisov's conservative GERB party looks set to emerge strengthened as the major political player in the EU's poorest member.
After massive anti-corruption protests in 2020 brought down Borisov following close to a decade in power, GERB is however expected to continue to struggle to find partners to govern, with analysts seeing high chances for yet another snap election in the autumn.
Amid the worst instability since the end of communism, reforms necessary to unlock EU funding and integrate fully into the Schengen area of free movement could be delayed further, according to Mario Bikarski, senior Eastern and Central Europe analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD
More Stories From World
-
Bulgaria's sixth vote in three years set to quash hopes for change5 minutes ago
-
Modi's kingmakers: the new coalition government in India5 minutes ago
-
Cricket: West Indies v Uganda T20 World Cup scores5 minutes ago
-
Seoul says it will resume loudspeaker propaganda against North5 minutes ago
-
Swiss vote on renewable energy plan for 2050 carbon neutrality6 minutes ago
-
Projectiles strike ships off Yemen: security firms6 minutes ago
-
Voters head to the polls on final day of EU elections16 minutes ago
-
Five-wicket Hosein shines as Windies thrash record-low Uganda36 minutes ago
-
New Haiti PM hospitalized after asthma attack, condition stable46 minutes ago
-
India's Modi to take oath alongside coalition allies1 hour ago
-
Bobrovsky brilliant as Panthers down Oilers in Stanley Cup Final opener1 hour ago
-
Russell on Canadian pole after dead heat with Verstappen2 hours ago