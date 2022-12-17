UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria's Socialist Party Urges President To Veto Decision To Send Arms To Kiev - Reports

The coalition led by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) calls on President Rumen Radev to veto the decision to supply weapons to Ukraine, Bulgarian media reported on Saturday.

On December 9, the Bulgarian parliament ratified the agreement between defense ministries of Bulgaria and Ukraine on military aid to Kiev.

The BSP for Bulgaria coalition now urges Radev to veto the law on the ratification of the agreement, citing constitutional, legal, moral and political reasons, the Bulgarian National Television said.

The alliance also points to Radev's previous statements, in which he publicly opposed any involvement in the Ukraine conflict, the report added.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow denounces the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire, and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.

