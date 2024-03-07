Bulk Carrier Hit By Missile From Yemen, Crew Says Three Killed
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A missile fired by Yemen's Huthi rebels hit a bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, with the crew reporting three people killed and at least four wounded, the US military said.
An anti-ship ballistic missile struck the Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned M/V True Confidence, after which its crew reported "three fatalities, at least four injuries, of which three are in critical condition, and significant damage to the ship", the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.
"The crew abandoned the ship and coalition warships responded and are assessing the situation," it said, noting that the attack was the fifth time the Huthis had launched an anti-ship ballistic missile in two days.
"These reckless attacks by the Huthis have disrupted global trade and taken the lives of international seafarers," CENTCOM said.
Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on social media that the True Confidence was targeted with multiple missiles "after the ship's crew rejected warning messages" from the Huthis.
