Bulk of 8,500 US Troops on High Alert Over Ukraine Crisis Will Be Ground Forces - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) A majority of the 8,500 US troops placed on high alert over the Ukraine crisis will be ground forces, Pentagon spokesperson said on Monday.

"Yes, I think the bulk of them would be considered ground forces," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby said these 8,500 troops on high alert are from brigade combat teams, medical personnel, aviation support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. No deployment orders have been sent and no missions have been assigned, Kirby added.