Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Renzi

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ):Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi, who brought about the collapse of the government earlier this year, received an envelope containing two bullet casings on Wednesday, his party said.

The silent threat, apparently delivered directly to the Senate where Renzi is a member, was condemned on all sides of the political spectrum.

Teresa Bellanova, a junior minister in his Italia Viva party, insisted: "We will not be intimidated."Renzi is one of Italy's most unpopular politicians and received widespread criticism and abuse for his decision to leave former premier Giuseppe Conte's coalition in January, which sparked its collapse.

Italia Viva is now part of the new government of national unity led by former European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi.