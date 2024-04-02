Open Menu

Bullet Train Services Suspended In Parts Of Eastern Japan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024

Bullet train services suspended in parts of eastern Japan

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Bullet train services were suspended in parts of eastern Japan on Tuesday, affected by a breakdown of a construction vehicle, their operator said.

East Japan Railway Company, or JR East, said operations between Tokyo and Sendai stations on the Tohoku Shinkansen line were halted due to an oil leak from a construction vehicle working at Fukushima Station.

The rail operator added that the suspension was not due to the strong earthquake that hit northeastern Japan earlier in the morning.

As of noon, Tohoku Shinkansen line services have partially resumed, with trains now operating between Tokyo and Fukushima stations.

Bullet train services between Fukushima and Sendai remain suspended.

