Bumrah Gives India A Shot At Victory, But Australia Lead By 333

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah unleashed more destructive bowling but Australia stubbornly battled back to reach 228-9 on Sunday, leading by 333 runs in an absorbing fourth Test.

Bumrah scythed through the middle order on day four in Melbourne to record figures of 4-56 off 24 overs and hand India an outside chance of victory in a match the home side have mostly dominated.

However, India's hopes were diminished by a stubborn, unbeaten final-wicket stand of 55 from 17.5 overs.

Nathan Lyon was at the crease on 41 while number 11 Scott Boland had seen off 65 balls to be 10 not out at the close.

Up by 105 runs on the first innings, Australia were rocked by losing four wickets for 11 midway through the second session to slump to 91-6.

Marnus Labuschagne and Pat Cummins responded with a vital partnership of 57, taking the steam out of Bumrah's assault.

A charmed Labuschagne scored 70, to back up his first-innings 72, while Cummins produced a captain's knock of 41 -- giving him a career-high combined 90 runs for the Test.

Both teams are seeking to go 2-1 up in the series heading into the fifth and final Test in Sydney.

Australia remain in the stronger position on a pitch showing signs of variable bounce.

"Their middle to lower order batting has been exceptional for the last four or five series we've played against them, so never comfortable with any amount of runs," said Labuschagne after play ended.

