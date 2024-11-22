Bumrah Leads India Fightback As Australia Crumble In First Test
Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) India roared back into the first Test against Australia on Friday after being skittled for 150, taking seven wickets in the final session to put themselves in the box seat after a riveting opening day in Perth.
At the close the hosts were in disarray on 67-7 after Jasprit Bumrah demolished the Australian top order in a devastating spell to end the day with 4-17.
Alex Carey was unbeaten on 19 and Mitchell Starc not-out six.
After opting to bat the visitors were blown away for 150, no match for the hosts' lethal pace attack with Josh Hazlewood taking 4-29.
Impressive debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy (41) and flamboyant Rishabh Pant (37) showed some spirit but once again superstar Virat Kohli flopped, out for five.
The 36-year-old has only managed two Test centuries in the last five years, with questions mounting over whether he still warrants selection.
But Australia fared no better in reply.
Captain Bumrah removed rookie opener Nathan McSweeney lbw for 10, another headache for a team struggling to find a decent replacement for the retired David Warner.
Marnus Labuschagne had a massive letoff two balls later, with Kohli putting down a sitter in the slips, leaving Bumrah with his head in his hands.
But India quickly snared another breakthrough with Kohli this time holding the catch off Bumrah to remove Usman Khawaja (8), and when Steve Smith was trapped lbw next ball, it was game on.
Harshit Rana clean-bowled Travis Head (11) for a maiden Test wicket before Mitchell Marsh departed for five, caught low in the slips by KL Rahul off Mohammed Siraj.
Labuschagne rode his luck for 52 balls to eke out two runs before he too was on his way, lbw to Siraj, then Bumrah returned to dismiss skipper Pat Cummins (3).
