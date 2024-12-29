Bumrah rips out Australia middle order as India fight back in 4th Test

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Destructive Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah scythed through Australia's middle order Sunday, leaving the hosts 135-6 in their second innings, a lead of 240 runs in the fourth Test.

Day four burst into life as the hosts lost four wickets for 11 runs after lunch to slump to 91-6 before Marnus Labuschagne, unbeaten on 65, and captain Pat Cummins, 21 not out, restored some stability before tea.

Australia remain in the stronger position at the Melbourne cricket Ground after leading by 105 runs on the first innings, and with variable bounce starting to become a factor.

Bumrah was almost unplayable at times, extracting jagged movement that troubled every Australia batsman.

He took 4-30 in 14 overs to continue his dominance across a series in which he has claimed 29 wickets.

The 31-year-old from Gujarat powered past 200 Test wickets and he boasts the lowest average at 19.39 of all 85 bowlers to have reached that milestone.

Labuschagne, who scored 72 in the first innings, was beaten on numerous occasions by Bumrah but kept his nerve in a stoic 118-ball knock.

The Australian number three batted through the session, though was fortunate, on 46, to survive a straightforward dropped chance in the slips by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Jaiswal also couldn't grasp a sharp chance under the helmet offered by Cummins in the final over of the session.

- Butter-fingered Jaiswal -

The home side were well placed at 80-2 before Steve Smith edged Mohammed Siraj when on 13 to herald a collapse.

Bumrah removed Travis Head, who was out without scoring in the first innings, for one then got Mitchell Marsh for a duck after he could only manage four in the first innings to complete a miserable batting Test for both.

Head was caught flicking a ball to square leg before the out-of-form Marsh's glove was clipped on the way to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Alex Carey was bowled by Bumrah for two before a determined Cummins stopped the rot with a fighting 40-ball knock.

Australia lost both openers before going to lunch at 53-2.

Teenage opener Sam Konstas was unable to match the fearless deeds from his debut first innings of 60, this time bowled for eight by Bumrah.

Usman Khawaja was bowled for 21 by Siraj, having been dropped early on by the butter-fingered Jaiswal at leg gully.

India were earlier dismissed for 369 in reply to Australia's first innings 474, after adding 11 to their overnight score, with maiden centurion Nitish Kumar Reddy the last man out, caught in the deep for 114.

Reddy's breakout 189-ball knock comprised 11 fours and one six.

The 21-year-old, playing just his fourth Test, finished with the highest Test score in Melbourne for any player batting at number eight or lower.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon finished with 3-96. Pat Cummins and Scott Boland also took three wickets each for Australia.

The series is locked 1-1, with the fifth and final Test to be played in Sydney beginning on January 3.

