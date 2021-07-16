UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bunch Of Premium Grapes Fetched Record $12,700 At Japan's Ishikawa Auction - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) A bunch of the high-end Ruby Roman grapes was sold for a record 1.4 million Yen ($12,700) at this year's first auction in Japan's central Ishikawa prefecture, fetching 100,000 yen more than the last year's winning bid, media reported on Friday.

This year, a record high of 253 bunches of the Ruby Roman grapes were put up for auction, the Kyodo news agency said, adding that the winning bid hit a record for the third straight year.

The premium fruit was bought by Hsieh Ming-ta, who runs an upscale Japanese supermarket chain in Taiwan, the news agency added.

"I want to introduce Ruby Roman to the people of Taiwan. When you think about the [grape] producers' year of hard work, 1.4 million yen is cheap," Hsieh was quoted as saying.

The Ruby Roman sort, exclusively grown in the Ishikawa prefecture, has ping-pong ball-sized grapes and is known for its high sugar content and low acidity. The inaugural auction was held in August 2008.

