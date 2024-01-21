Open Menu

Bundesliga Match Delayed By 40 Minutes After Fans Refuse To Remove Flags

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Bochum and Stuttgart's Bundesliga match on Saturday was delayed by 40 minutes after fans of the visiting side unfurled flags which blocked fire exits.

Referee Bastian Dankert refused to resume the match after half-time as fans chose to ignore stadium announcements and even a plea from Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness.

Sky Germany reported that the fire department was even consulted so that a solution could be found to allow the game to continue amid suggestions it may be abandoned.

With the players jogging on the pitch to keep warm, play eventually resumed as stadium stewards conducted tests on the exits. Some flags were removed while others remained in place.

The Stuttgart fans' actions did not help their side on the pitch however, with the visitors going 1-0 down almost immediately after play restarted thanks to a goal from Matus Bero.

Bochum held on for the win, consigning third-placed Stuttgart to their second loss in a row.

Stuttgart have now lost four from four without star striker Serhou Guirassy this season, who is currently on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Guinea.

"That was a unique situation which is difficult to comment on" said Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth. "We'll try and clarify what happened with the fan groups".

Bochum's Patrick Osterhage said "the delay made us nervous".

Teammate Anthony Losilla told Sky "we could only wait, but at the end we were happy".

Also on Saturday, the matches between Cologne and Dortmund as well as the Heidenheim v Wolfsburg clash were interrupted.

Fans threw chocolate coins wrapped in gold foil on the pitches in protest against the German FA's decision to sell off a share of tv rights for increased foreign investment.

