Bundesliga to Resume Matches From 2nd Half of May - Merkel

Germany's top-tier football league, the Bundesliga, which was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be resumed from the second half of May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Germany's top-tier football league, the Bundesliga, which was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be resumed from the second half of May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

Thus, the Bundesliga will be the first of five most popular European national football leagues to resume the season after suspension due to the spread of COVID-19.

"The Bundesliga can resume the games from the second half of May, if the agreed and tested rules are followed," Merkel said after a video conference with heads of German regions.

She did not specify the rules, but the Bundesliga's operator, the Deutsche Fussball Liga, earlier announced that it planned to conduct regular testing of players for infection. In addition, matches as major events are subject to restrictions and cannot be held with spectators.