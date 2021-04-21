UrduPoint.com
Bundestag Approves Tightening Of Coronavirus Lockdown Amid Protests In Berlin

Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:49 PM

The German parliament adopted amendments to the law on the epidemiological protection of the population, authorizing a tightening of the lockdown in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, the vote was accompanied by mass protests in the center of Berlin

"A total of 342 parliamentarians voted for the amendments, 250 against, 64 abstained," the press service of the Bundestag told Sputnik.

In the morning, several rounds of voting were held in the Bundestag on amendments to the bill, proposed by opposition factions, all of which were ultimately rejected. The amendments strengthen the powers of the federation to impose restrictive measures in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus in Germany.

Such provisions as the imposition of a national curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., school closures and tougher restrictions on stores faced the opposition's most fierce criticism. These provisions can be implemented if the number of new patients in seven days exceeds 100, 165 and 150 people per 100,000 of the population, respectively. This regulation will remain in force until the end of June.

The amendments may enter into force on Saturday. It is planned that on Thursday they will be approved in the Bundesrat the chamber of Federal states. The law must also be signed by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

