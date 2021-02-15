Bundestag Committee Opposes Discussing 'Nord Stream 2 Stoppage Mechanism' With US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Klaus Ernst, the head of the committee on economics and energy of the German Bundestag, told Sputnik that he opposed the discussion of the "mechanism for stopping" Nord Stream 2 in negotiations with the United States, thus linking its work with providing gas to Ukraine.

"I very much welcome the fact that under President (Joe) Biden, the United States is now more willing to talk. However, the shutdown of Nord Stream 2 is non-negotiable, as is the 'stoppage mechanism' that will link gas supplies to the EU with the supplies to Ukraine," the lawmaker said.

Earlier, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported that the US administration had offered Berlin to introduce some kind of "mechanism for stoppage" of Nord Stream 2 that would ensure the transit of gas through the pipeline in the event of "violations" of human rights by Russia. It is also proposed to give new guarantees to Ukraine that it will remain a supplier of energy resources to the EU, the newspaper reported, citing a source in Washington.