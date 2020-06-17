BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The chairman of the German parliament's energy committee, Klaus Ernst, called on the government on Wednesday to prepare response measures against the US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

US senators presented a bill earlier this month that seeks to expand sanctions on foreign companies involved in the gas link construction, in a bid to derail the project that aims to bring an annual 55 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia to Germany.

"During its 78th meeting, the committee on economic affairs and energy, chaired by Klaus Ernst, discussed in detail the threat of extraterritorial sanctions by the United States regarding the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. There was a unanimous opinion that such extraterritorial sanctions are inconsistent with international law and cannot be accepted.

The Federal government is invited to prepare and submit proposals for a precise response from Germany and the European Union," the statement read.

The US has been actively seeking to disrupt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the pretext of protecting Europe's energy security.

Moscow believes that US behavior is nothing but an attempt to force Russia out of the European energy market to sell more liquefied natural gas to the continent. Russian authorities have repeatedly stressed that Nord Stream 2, which is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies, is a mutually beneficial and purely commercial project with competitive prices.