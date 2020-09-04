UrduPoint.com
Bundestag Intelligence Service Committee To Discuss Navalny Affair On Monday - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:10 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The German Bundestag's parliamentary committee that oversees the country's intelligence services will convene on Monday to discuss the ongoing situation surrounding Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, who Berlin alleges was poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok group, according to domestic media reports on Thursday.

The Der Spiegel magazine reports that the meeting of the committee, which supervises Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, Military Counterintelligence Service, and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, was called by two German lawmakers, Stephan Thomae and Konstantin von Notz, who represent the Free Democratic Party and the Green Party, respectively.

"We must urgently figure out how high the chain of command went. This can only be resolved by the parliamentary committee," a note written by the two lawmakers that was seen by the magazine, read.

On Wednesday, the German government issued a press release saying that laboratory analysis of samples taken from Navalny, who is being treated in Berlin, revealed that the opposition figure had a substance from the Novichok group in his system.

Following Berlin's statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there has been no contact between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his German counterpart Angela Merkel regarding the ongoing issue.

Peskov also said that Moscow is interested in clarifying the circumstances surrounding Navalny falling ill, although he added that this will require the German authorities to enter into dialogue.

Russian doctors in Omsk, who treated Navalny after he fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow in late August, found no traces of poison in his system.

