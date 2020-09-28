(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Bundestag is looking into the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Klaus Ernst, the head of the parliamentary committee on the economy and energy, told Sputnik.

"A parliamentary oversight body is looking into Navalny's case, the body that is overseeing Federal special services. It does not hold public meetings, like similar bodies in Russia, and does not inform other Bundestag members of its work in detail," Ernst said.

Germany has the right to launch an investigation as Navalny was treated in a clinic in Berlin and a suspicious bottle that might serve as evidence was brought to the country.

According to the lawmaker, a joint group with Russia on this case is unlikely "given the current political climate in Germany." At the same time, it is important to use "all available contacts and existing formats" between the two counties' parliaments to support and possibly expand cooperation, Ernst said.